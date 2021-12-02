Department of Violence Prevention discusses the level of crime in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Chief of Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention took questions from reporters about the level of crime in Oakland on Thursday.

The chief admits the current problem presents a bigger challenge for those committed to reducing violent crime.

“It does not matter until the violence in Oakland subsides. Nobody’s strategy is being effective. I have to be really upfront about that,” Chief Guillermo Cespedes said.

The Oakland Department of Violence Prevention approaches violence reduction from a public health perspective using community-led intervention strategies aimed at improving the safety and stability of families in communities most impacted by violence.

The city of Oakland is currently grappling with record levels of violent crime, with an increase in homicides, armed robberies, and carjackings among others.

However, Department of Violence Prevention Chief Guillermo Cespedes remains steadfast that the public health violence prevention strategy will eventually produce results.

“But I really want to keep stating this. We are not in a normal time,” Cespedes said.

He gives an example of how an everyday driving function can lead to gun violence

“The other day one of our staff members told the rest of the team, do not honk your horn at a traffic light. Even that could lead to a shooting,” Cespedes said.

DVP Deputy Chief Sarai Crane talks about the intersection of gun violence and gender-based violence also reaching a new level.

“At Highland Hospital, in particular, have said they have never seen an increase in female-identified victims being treated in the emergency department for gunshot wounds or following, like ever,” Dr. Sarai Crane said.

“Some of the numbers of homicide families we have served to date, 43 families with additional support,” Kentrell Killens, with the Oakland Department Violence Prevention, said.

Chief Cespedes says although these are unprecedented times he and his team remain committed to doing the work of violence prevention.

“I think we have a commitment to the city of Oakland to reduce violence and we will keep working until we do that,” Cespedes said.