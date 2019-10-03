‘Deplorable’: Bay Area lawmakers react to contentious Trump press conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pres. Donald Trump’s joint press conference with the president of Finland was especially contentious, even for Trump’s standards Wednesday.

At one point he demanded a Reuters reporter ask the Finnish president a question.

But Trump also falsely stated that on that phone call with Ukraine’s president that the leader of Ukraine first brought up Joe Biden.

Trump also lashed out against the whistleblower, accused Rep. Adam Schiff of treason and attacked the character House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other U.S. leaders.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) says the president’s actions put our country’s safety in jeopardy.

“The press conference reveals the level of anxiety and stress that the president is under and it shows that he is decompensating,” Speier said. “So I’m very concerned about him and his ability to do the job.”

Trump’s tantrum also played out on Twitter as he wrote:

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris also reacted on Twitter:

Trump's tweets about the whistleblower represent a clear intent to harass, intimidate, or silence their voice. His blatant threats put people at risk — and our democracy in danger. His account must be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

Speier describes the president’s actions as reckless.

“His behavior is deplorable and he has taken the presidency to the lowest ab ever and I think we should all be very concerned,” the congresswoman said.

Trump’s frustrations stem from the impeachment inquiry and whistleblower report, claiming he pressured Ukraine’s president to dig dirt on former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

House Speaker Pelosi says his actions forced the Democrats to move forward in the investigation.

“It’s unworthy of the constitution of the United States to do what he did in that call and he admitted to me, said it’s perfect. No, it’s not perfect. It’s wrong,” Pelosi said.

