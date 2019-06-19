Deputies: Alabama man fed meth to ‘attack squirrel’

(CNN) — Everyone knows squirrels are characteristically jumpy by nature, but apparently their natural vigilance wasn’t enough for an Alabama man, who allegedly fed a pet squirrel methamphetamine to make it aggressive.

Authorities said they received tips about an “attack squirrel’ at an apartment.

They searched the unit Monday and found the animal, along with meth, body armor, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds.

They’re looking for 35-year-old Mickey Paulk who they say is one who fed the squirrel meth.

“It’s so out of the ordinary, it’s kind of incredulous when you first see it. Somebody’s got a squirrel, that supposedly is an attack squirrel and supposedly he’s feeding it meth to keep it aggressive,” Limestone County Sheriff Spokesman Stephen Young. “That’s something in 18 years of law enforcement I’ve never seen, it’s highly unusual.”

Deputies released the squirrel after consulting with wildlife officials. They were not able to successfully test it for methamphetamine.

