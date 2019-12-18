Deputies arrest man for assaulting San Carlos city employee, kicking dog

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – A man has been arrested in San Carlos for assaulting a city employee at a dog park and kicking a dog Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded around 9:33 a.m. after receiving reports of the assault.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Brent Bickel from San Carlos.

Officials say Bickel was aggressive with deputies as they tried to detain him.

Multiple deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

Bickel was eventually arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for resisting a peace officer resulting in injury, obstructing an executive officer, animal cruelty, and battery.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.