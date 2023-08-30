(BCN) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank and the hit-and-run of a juvenile in San Lorenzo, the Alameda Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Kevin Perry, 21, and Dewey Nguyen, 21, were arrested on suspicion of the attempted robbery of a Citibank and the felony hit-and-run of a juvenile in a crosswalk.

Police were initially searching for an unknown male in a dark hoodie and mask who entered the Citibank on Paseo Grande on Monday and passed a note demanding $20,000, “or the bank would be blown up,” police said.

A second man in his early 20s with a slender build, wearing all-black clothing, a black backpack and red and black shoes acted as a lookout. Both men left the bank before any money was surrendered, police said.

The suspects got into a blue Ford Taurus and a brief vehicle pursuit by police ensued, but was ended for public safety after the suspects struck a juvenile walking across the street. The young victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation led them to a residence in the city of Alameda, where they allegedly found the Taurus, both Perry and Nguyen, and a stolen Lexus sedan.

When deputies attempted to make contact with the pair, the suspects fled on foot. A perimeter was set up and they eventually surrendered, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that Perry and Nguyen were wearing clothing that matched those worn on the day of the attempted robbery and hit-and-run. Perry, who was on parole with an “extensive criminal history,” allegedly tried to hoist himself into a crawl space above the Sheriff’s interview room but was foiled. Nguyen is also on probation for robbery.

Both were booked into Santa Rita Jail on various felonies.

