GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies are on the scene of a barricaded suspect involving a weapon in Gilroy Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is in the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. The emergency response and crisis negotiation teams are both on site using deescalation tactics for find a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff’s office. Community members are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.