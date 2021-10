SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -Deputies are currently on the scene of a ‘barricaded/ hostage’ situation in the 3000 block of East Hills Drive, San Jose Tuesday morning.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted an image of the scene at 7:04 a.m.

Deputies are currently on scene of a barricaded/hostage situation in the 3000 block of East Hills Drive, San Jose.



This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/yppvg6jy25 — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) October 12, 2021

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.