Deputies: SF man posing as rideshare driver tried to rape woman

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — Two years after allegedly attempting to rape a woman, deputies arrested the man they say is responsible for the violent crime in San Carlos back in 2018.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Richard Silverio on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 for four felony charges: attempted rape, assault to commit rape, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

On the morning of New Years Day in 2018, Silverio saw the victim standing on a San Francisco sidewalk waiting for her rideshare to take her to San Carlos.

Silverio stopped and offered to give her a ride and the woman got in his car. Before they arrived at her destination, the suspect drove to the back of a business on the 300 block of el Camin Real in San Carlos.

The suspect then took out a knife and told the woman he wanted sex as his payment, according to officials. The victim resisted and a struggle ensued. She was able to break free and run from the car, however Silverio caught up to her and violently attempted to rape her.

After a second struggle, the victim managed to get away again where she ran to a gas station. A cashier called 911 and deputies responded.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a lengthy investigation. They interviewed multiple witnesses and gathered evidence. The evidence was processed and a DNA sample that was obtained matched Silverio.

Investigators arrested the suspect on Jan. 9, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Silverio was a contracted driver with a ride-share company, however he was not on duty during the crime.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, however the investigation is ongoing. If anyone had a similar incident or any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062.