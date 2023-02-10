HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A Half Moon Bay bicyclist was killed on Thursday by a teenaged driver who doesn’t have a driver’s license, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly accident happened at 3 p.m. on Kelly Avenue. Deputies found a gravely injured bicyclist who was identified as a 75-year-old Half Moon Bay man. The bicyclist never regained consciousness and he died at a hospital.

The suspected driver, 18-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, Miguel Jose Juarez-Perez, remained at the crash scene. Juarez-Perez was driving a 2001 gold colored GMC Yukon at the time of the collision, deputies said.

The Major Accident Investigation Team was called out to assist detectives with the investigation and accident reconstruction.

The teenager was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.

Sgt. Carroll wrote, “The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by this needless loss of life as we remain committed to keeping our community members safe, realizing traffic safety is key to that effort. We ask drivers to always be mindful of pedestrians and bicycles around you.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Det. Richard Deschler at 650-363-4881.