Deputy grazed, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving deputies.

One man is dead and one deputy was grazed by a bullet but not seriously hurt.

It happened early Saturday morning on Second Street near Campus Drive in the Fairview District – that’s right on the Hayward border.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple 911 calls Saturday morning. Witnesses told authorities the suspect was knocking on doors, threatening them.

“We got called here about 3:40 a.m. this morning for a report of an individual that had a gun, the individual was going up and down the street and he was pointing that weapon at residents along this strip of Second Street,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

When deputies responded, they say the suspect was hiding behind this fence.

“We know our deputies saw the individual and saw that he was armed, they begged him to drop that weapon, he turned and they tried to deescalate it but he didn’t have any time to comply with that and he turned and fired that weapon,” Sgt. Kelly said. “We had several deputies return fire, they struck that individual.”

The man died on the scene.

One deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Investigators found a handgun.

Lori Frans woke up to the commotion.

“I thought kids were just lighting up firecrackers and then you know of course that wasn’t the case,” Frans said.

Frans describes the area as quiet.

“I’m a little uneasy that there’s been a body in that person’s front yard,” Frans said. “I mean can you imagine what they’re going through. That had to be awful.”

It’s unclear how the suspect is connected to the neighborhood.

“I can tell you this individual is a 26-year-old male,” Sgt. Kelly said. “I hear that he is Filipino or mixed descent, that he’s got a very extensive criminal history for violence.”

Investigators spent several hours combing the scene, asking neighbors for home surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Authorities are not releasing the identify of the suspect who died, they are in the process of notifying family.