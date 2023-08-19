(KRON) — A deputy was taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in the East Bay overnight Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff confirmed. Around 1:55 a.m., the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop in El Sobrante.

However, the vehicle didn’t stop at the deputy’s command, which prompted a car chase that went westbound on I-80 into Oakland and eastbound I-580. Around the I-580/SR-24 intersection in Oakland, the suspect vehicle slammed its brakes, turned around and crashed into the pursuing sheriff patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect tried to run away but was eventually caught and taken into custody. The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was later released that morning, authorities said.

KRON4 reached out to CHP for more information. We are awaiting a response.

Video from the scene of the crash can be viewed in the media player above.