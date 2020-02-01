Breaking News
Coronavirus reaches the Bay Area
Sheriff’s deputy injured in Santa Clara County shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday night in a shooting in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff’s department first reported the shooting at 11:10 p.m. Friday.

About an hour later, authorities said the deputy suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting occurred near Uvas Road.

As of midnight, the scene was still active.

It’s unclear whether authorities are searching for perpetrator(s) or what led up to the shooting.

This is developing, check back for updates

