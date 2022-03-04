MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Friday to serve six years in state prison for fatally shooting Laudemer Arboleda in downtown Danville.

Deputy Andrew Hall was convicted by a jury of assault with a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury for shooting Arboleda nine times on November 3, 2018.

“Hall unreasonably shot Laudemer Arboleda. This sentence is reflective of the gravity of the crime. Deputy Hall’s actions were dangerous, unreasonable, and excessive,” the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Judge Terri Mockler recognized the need for accountability for Hall’s “extremely poor” decision to fire his service weapon multiple times.

The judge said the 33-year-old man did not deserve to die.

According to the victim’s family, Arboleda was in the midst of a mental health crisis and driving away at 6 mph when the deputy opened fire.

“No sentence imposed will bring Laudemer Arboleda back to his family. The sentence imposed today is proportionate to the egregious shooting committed by a law enforcement officer who took the life of one man, and in doing so endangered the lives of his fellow officers and civilians,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

The incident began when a 911 caller told dispatchers that Arboleda had knocked on their front door.

When deputies found Arboleda, he led them on a slow-speed chase in Danville. Deputy Hall was standing next to Arboleda’s front passenger door when Arboleda tried to drive away.

Hall did not follow his law enforcement training when he shot the driver, the judge said.

The victim’s mother, Jeannie Atienza, said Friday, “Today brings some closure to our family. Our family has been through hell and it still hurts us till this day that it took three years to bring charges against him, that they tried to cover up what happened, and that the Danville Police let Officer Hall take another life of a mentally ill man, Tyrell Wilson. The preferential treatment shown to Hall as an officer throughout this trial has only added to our trauma.”

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office initially cleared Hall of any wrongdoing. Criminal charges were not filed by prosecutors until after Hall was involved in a second deadly incident in March of 2021.

Hall shot and killed another man, Tyrell Wilson, who was armed with a knife. Wilson’s death is still being investigated and no charges have been filed against Hall.