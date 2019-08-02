Deputy shoots armed shoplifter in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – New details have been released on an officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa.

Officials said a deputy shot a shoplifter armed with a knife at least three times.

It all started Thursday night at the Santa Rosa Plaza just off Highway 101.

A man stole from a store and then tried to stab a security guard at least two times.

The man ran away and a deputy found him at 9th and Morgan Streets, not far from the mall.

The deputy shot the man with a taser, but it had no effect on him.

Then the man ran to the driver’s seat of the deputy’s patrol car and got in.

The deputy tried to open the door, but the man threatened the deputy with a knife.

That’s when the deputy opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Officials said his wounds are non-life threatening.

The deputy was not hurt.

