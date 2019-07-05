Deputy shoots man involved in Bodega Bay assaults

BODEGA BAY (KRON) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have streets taped off Friday morning as deputies continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Multiple assaults happened on Swan and Haron Drives Thursday night, not far from where the officer shot the man.

CHP and deputies first got on scene around 8:10 p.m. after reports of a man assaulting multiple people in the area and upon their arrival they found the victims needing urgent medical help.

Deputies have not yet released how many victims there are or what type of injuries they have, but they were taken to the hospital by air and ground ambulances.

Both the CHP and the deputies checked the area and learned from witnesses the man had stolen a car.

They continued to go down Pelican Loop and that is when they shot the man.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the suspects condition at this time.

Check back for more information as this is a developing story.