Despite state eviction moratorium expiring, Oakland tenants remain protected

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — California’s eviction moratorium will last until Sept. 30, but Oakland tenants unable to pay rent shouldn’t worry about being evicted because of the Local Emergency mandate, the city said in a press release.

“Oakland, California is one of the very few local jurisdictions where the eviction moratorium is not expiring,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said Tuesday. “While the state’s moratorium is expiring, in Oakland, California tenants are still protected.

Oakland tenants will be protected from eviction until the city council ends Local Emergency order, which a date has yet to be determined, according to the city.

However, there are eligibility requirements for tenants to receive assistance, which can be viewed here.

Not everyone who applies for relief will be accepted, the city said. The selection process will be based on need, severity of COVID-19 impact and funding availability.

Tenants interested in applying for rent relief can apply here.