CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — “Destination wedding” ceremonies were celebrated on Mount Diablo Friday. Contra Costa County partnered with the California Department of State Parks to make it happen.

More than a dozen couples tied the knot.

Kevin Wong and My Nguyen did not set expectations for their “Destination wedding” at the Mount Diablo State Park summit Friday. They just hoped their family and friends could make it and share their special day.

“I was nervous when I walked here, but now it’s over,” Nguyen said.

It was a breathtaking ceremony with panoramic views of the Bay Area as the backdrop.

“Coming up was cloudy, but now it’s a gorgeous day. It’s not hot. It’s not windy. It’s beautiful,” Wong said.

Wong and Nguyen were one of 13 couples to exchange vows. The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s office partners with the California Department of State Parks to offer these weddings twice a year.

The weddings resumed last September after being paused during the pandemic. Wong and Nguyen feel fortunate the county reached out to confirm their appointment.

“If you get a call, take it,” Nguyen said.

The next round of destination weddings in the park is tentatively slated for September.

“They can check our website. That is www.Contracostavote.gov. We also try to announce it kind of on social media,” said Civic Outreach & Engagement Specialist Dawn Kruger. “They can follow us on any of our social platforms. Those are all listed on our website. They can also check with us at the office if they’re interested in coming by.”

And, word is it’s worth the effort — all leaving with a memory to last a lifetime.