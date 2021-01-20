‘Destined for great things’: Bay Area colleagues react to swearing-in of Vice President Harris

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some state lawmakers who worked with Kamala Harris and have known her for decades are in awe that she is now officially vice president.

Bay Area Assemblyman David Chiu and State Senator Scott Wiener have both known the vice president for about two decades, rooting back to their time in the San Francisco District Attorneys’ office.

Both are beaming with pride that their friend, and in some cases, mentor, has made history.

“I always knew she was destined for great things, but I don’t think any of us, particularly and including her — could’ve imagined she would be the next Vice President of the United States.”

Assemblyman David Chiu first met Kamala Harris 22 years ago, working as prosecutors in the San Francisco DA’s office.

“She was someone whose trial you wanted to watch. Someone who was fun to be around and energizing to be around. I’ve seen her be able to connect with people from so many different backgrounds. She is so good at those seamless transitions between communities that often don’t talk to each other, don’t work together. We need everyone to work together,” Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said.

State Senator Scott Wiener says he met Kamala 18 years ago when he was a self-described baby city attorney.

“I was having trouble with the judge and so at the lunch hour. I went into her office and closed the door and said, what should I do? She looked at me and said don’t back down, don’t let her push you around. Stand up for yourself,” State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said.

Anticipating this historic moment this morning when she was sworn in, what was your reaction to seeing her take that oath?

“It was very emotional for me. I also saw, all of her struggles. Kamala never had it easy. Seeing her come up and her great work she’s done and her huge heart, it was just very emotional for me to see her,” Wiener said.

“My son has grown up only knowing Donald Trump, and he is so excited when the TV is on, and he knows not only is she someone that Papa knows, but she’s someone who doesn’t look like the rest of the suits, and she is going to be a role model for generations to come,” Chiu said.

When asked about Kamala’s husband, now second gentleman Doug Emhoff and how he’ll do in that role, Senator Wiener says he’s the perfect personality for this, noting he’s extremely supportive and the kind of husband who is perfectly fine not being the center of attention.