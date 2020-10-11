Details released in death of San Francisco firefighter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez was killed during a training exercise at a facility last week.

The San Francisco Fire Department released more details Sunday regarding the fatal accident.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, members of the SFFD Engine 3 conducted a probationary firefighter pump drill to practice for the Standpipe Evaluation, officials say.

Due to COVID restrictions, Engine 3 held the drill alone.

During the drill, Cortez was working on the third floor and returned to the fire escape. He opened the gate on the wye which did not have a hose line attached.

The stream of water from the wye struck him in the chest, knocking him backwards into the fire escape railing and off eventually of the fire escape.

Cortez was treated on scene for critical, traumatic injuries and taken to the closest trauma center. He later died of his injuries.

The 42-year-old was a beloved 13-year veteran with SFFD. Cortez left behind his wife and two children.