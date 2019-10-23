Detectives seek help in cold case after Half Moon Bay woman vanishes in 1998

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – More than two decades later and the family of a Half Moon Bay mother is still waiting for her to return from work.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office wants to close the book on this cold case.

Investigators are again, asking the public to help.

21-years-ago on the afternoon of Oct. 17, 1998, the sheriff’s office says 28-year-old housekeeper and mother of two boys, Maria Guadalupe Serrano left her home on Cypress Avenue.

She told her roommate at the time she was walking to work, an office in town she routinely cleaned.

“That was the last time she was seen, and no was has seen her since,” Detective Jose Velasquez said.

The Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival was going on at the time.

Detective Jose Velasquez says investigators looked into her whereabouts when she was reported missing but turned up no leads.

“It’s hard to speculate what’s happened to her. But I know that her family and the sheriff’s office are actively looking for her, and we’re trying to reunite her with her family,” Velasquez said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Serrano’s vanishing as a missing person case.

There was no evidence of foul play when she disappeared and, her bank accounts have not been touched.

“She kept in touch with family on a continuous basis. This was very abnormal activity for her. She was described as a very reserved woman, and this just was not — it was not something she would do,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez says Serrano’s two now-grown sons continue searching for their mother, as do her own siblings.

“We know that technology has advanced throughout all these years. And, obviously there’s social media platforms, cameras — a lot of residents have cameras now. Back then, it was very limited. And, we’re just hoping someone in the area, or someone that knew her, may have something to share with us so we can complete our job and do our job and just bring her back home,” Velasquez said.

Velazquez says Serrano is five-foot-one, last seen wearing a sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and, has a scar on her stomach from surgery.