Development project may force Sharks to leave SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area’s only NHL team says massive development in their home city might force them out.

The San Jose Sharks have warned the planned projects such as a nearby Google Transit Village may push them to leave the SAP Center.

Raised their concerns with the developments today through an open letter to fans and supporters.

Team President Jonathan Becher says access to the SAP Center is their biggest concern because of street closures associated with construction but the mayor says the inconveniences can be worked out.

Massive development projects near the San Jose Sharks home at the SAP Center has the team considering a new future.

“We were born in San Jose. We want to stay in San Jose. It’s just a concern that we may not be able to stay,” Becher said.

Becher says leaving the Bay Area’s largest city would be a last resort but the team has been increasingly anxious about too much construction and not enough parking as projects like a Google Transit Village get underway within the Diridon area.

“We are pro-development. We are pro-public transportation but we’re worried that it might happen in a way that literally fans from all over the Bay Area will no longer be able to reach our building which will no longer make it viable,” Becher said.

Mayor Sam Liccardo says the Sharks shouldn’t be worried.

“I am confident that nothing we will do will in any way hasten the departure of the franchise from the city,” Liccardo said.

However, the Sharks argue the projects including a likely BART extension need to allow for more input from the team restricting access to hockey fans or concert goers who do not use public transit could keep the city from making millions for a number of years.

“They’re all gonna happen. They’re all good. We’re not confused about any of these things stopping; we just want a plan so they don’t all happen at the same time,” Becher said.

The Sharks have not played a game here at the Shark Tank since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council is set to have their next meeting on Monday, public comment on this subject can be made.