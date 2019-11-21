Device found at San Jose’s Oak Grove High School was an explosive

SAN JOSE (KRON) — It was no hoax — a suspicious package found at a South Bay high school Tuesday was an actual explosive device.

Oak Grove High School on Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose was locked down and then evacuated.

The bomb squad and a hazmat team worked to identify and disarm what police said was an IED or improvised exploding device found on campus about midday Tuesday.

“We’re not going to go into details with a description of the device. We want to hinder any copt cats. We are stating that it was a functioning explosive and so therefore we are very concerned,” said Gina Tepoorten, spokesperson for San Jose police.

Classes were cancelled Wednesday to give students some time to deal with any trauma they might feel after sheltering place for four hours before being evacuated, according to East Side Union High School District Superintendent Chris Funk.

The hardest part was not knowing exactly what was happening says Oak Grove senior Emmanual Soliven.

“Someone told me it was a pipe bomb and I’m not sure exactly how I should feel about it. I’m not sure why it would be here or who would put it here,” Soliven.

The district says an employee found the device in some bushes near the student parking lot and brought it to the office where staff called police.

There was no threat or notification ahead of the discovery.

A search of the campus turned up nothing else suspicious.

The device is now undergoing further scrutiny at the county crime lab.

“Again, we are asking for the public’s assistance,” Tepoorten said. “At this point, we don’t have any suspect description. We don’t know how the device got there, who put it there, how long it was there. So we are asking for anyone that has any information leading up to yesterday’s discovery of the device to contact us.”

