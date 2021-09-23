‘Devious Lick’: Destructive TikTok challenge made its way to Bay Area schools

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The latest social media challenge has made its way to another Bay Area school district.

KRON4 first told you about this last week, the “Devious Lick” challenge encourages kids to vandalize their own schools and even steal school property and then share the damage for likes on the social media app TikTok.

Pleasanton district officials say there have been instances at every high school and middle school in the district, there is now limited bathroom access on campus.

From soap dispensers ripped off walls to toilet paper taken from restrooms.

“Everything from red dye to cement is poured down toilets,” Patrick Gannon said.

The latest social media challenge made its way to Pleasanton Unified School District.

“We hope that students come to their senses soon,” Gannon said.

Patrick Gannon, the district’s spokesperson, says incidents of vandalism and theft were first reported about three weeks ago, but weren’t sure if the acts were associated with a trend.

That trend is now known as the “Devious Lick” challenge.

Kids are encouraged to trash their own schools and even steal school property and share the damage for likes on TikTok.

They are not the first Bay Area schools to experience this. Last week, campuses in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were targeted and it’s not only the Tri-Valley.

Video shows damage in schools in San Joaquin County, a smashed mirror at a school in Texas, and more vandalism in South Carolina.

Across the country, police officers are sending the message to students saying this behavior will not be tolerated.

Back in Pleasanton, a similar message to students.

“We hope that students come to their senses soon so we can get back to focusing on what’s important,” Gannon said.

District officials say the acts are slowing down but any students caught will be disciplined.

TikTok says they are in the process of taking these videos down.