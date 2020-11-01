Dia de los Muertos celebration lives on in Oakland, San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The tradition of Dia de los Muertos to honor the memory of loved ones will live on this year in the Bay Area.

San Rafael’s 32nd annual Dia de los Muertos series of events will conclude with a car procession in the Canal neighborhood.

It will start at Marin Health and Wellness Campus parking lot: 3240 Kerner Blvd., San Rafael.

If you can’t attend you can watch online.

Oakland’s Dia de los Muertos Festival in Oakland is also going virtual.

The annual street festival runs until November 15th and usually attracts thousands of people to Oakland for the food, music, and community.

While most of it will be online, there will still be some in-person activities but of course with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Latest Stories: