MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A tenured Diablo Valley College communications professor and track coach accused of human trafficking, pimping and other serious charges will be in Contra Costa Superior Court in Martinez Tuesday to be arraigned.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, of Crockett, has been in jail at the Martinez Detention Facility since his arrest on Sept. 7. Whitmore was placed on paid administrative leave from Diablo Valley College.

One of his alleged victims of trafficking and prostitution told campus police officers who ended up working with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said. After Whitmore’s arrest on Sept. 7 by sheriff’s deputies, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint on Sept. 11 after it felt it had enough evidence to proceed.

Whitmore faces a nine-count felony complaint that includes human trafficking, pandering, pimping and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Names of the alleged victims are not being released due to the allegations, however, it is known that one of the Jane Does is a student at Diablo Valley College.

The arraignment was originally scheduled for Sept. 12, but Whitmore’s lawyer pushed back the date until Sept. 19 so that there was more time to work on the case.