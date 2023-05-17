(KRON) — Senior Sen. Dianne Feinstein appeared not to remember being away from the Senate for nearly three months when questioned by reporters this week, according to reports. Feinstein (D-California) went on medical leave back in February to undergo treatment for shingles.

The 89-year-old senator was absent from late February until last week. During the two-and-a-half-month absence, Feinstein missed dozens of votes and faced calls to resign from Democratic colleagues, including Rep. Ro Khanna.

Feinstein, the longest-serving current U.S. senator, was back on the Senate floor this week to cast votes. It was when she was being wheeled away from the floor in a wheelchair by an aide that she reportedly had a puzzling encounter with a reporter.

According to Slate, when a reporter asked Feinstein what the response from her colleagues had been like since she returned, she replied, “No, I haven’t been gone.”

“You should follow the–I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working,” she reportedly continued.

According to an additional report in the Los Angeles Times, a reporter asked if she meant she’d been working from home.

“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know,” Feinstein reportedly replied.

She then reportedly deflected a question regarding calls for her to resign from Khanna and others before being whisked away in her wheelchair.

Questions about Feinstein’s mental acuity have been growing louder recently. Last April, a bombshell report in the San Francisco Chronicle cited Senate Democratic colleagues who worried she was no longer mentally fit to serve.

Since her return, the trailblazing female senator who was the first female mayor of San Francisco, has been working a “lighter schedule.” Although she has resisted calls to resign, Feinstein has already announced she will not seek reelection at the end of her term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.