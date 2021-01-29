Dick Callahan, voice of Oakland A’s, dies

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Smoke from nearby wildfires fill the air around the stadium before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The East Bay lost a beloved member of its community Friday with the passing of Dick Callahan.

Dick Callahan, the voice of the Oakland Coliseum as the A’s announcer, passed away Friday morning.

The Oakland A’s released a statement Friday.

Callahan was the voice of the A’s for 15 seasons and more than 1,000 games at the Coliseum.

“We have lost a beloved member of our family who was a great friend to all who knew him,” the statement read. “His passion and love for the A’s was like no other and his impact will never be forgotten.”

Today we lost a beloved member of our Green & Gold family, Dick Callahan. Our home games will not be the same without his voice echoing through the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/1TjfFh3LD2 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 29, 2021

Callahan sat out the 2020 season after a health scare.

He has previously served as arena/stadium voice for the Golden State Warriors, as well as California Golden Bears football and various sports at Saint Mary’s College of California, where he attended college.