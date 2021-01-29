Dick Callahan, voice of Oakland A’s, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The East Bay lost a beloved member of its community Friday with the passing of Dick Callahan.
Dick Callahan, the voice of the Oakland Coliseum as the A’s announcer, passed away Friday morning.
The Oakland A’s released a statement Friday.
Callahan was the voice of the A’s for 15 seasons and more than 1,000 games at the Coliseum.
“We have lost a beloved member of our family who was a great friend to all who knew him,” the statement read. “His passion and love for the A’s was like no other and his impact will never be forgotten.”
Callahan sat out the 2020 season after a health scare.
He has previously served as arena/stadium voice for the Golden State Warriors, as well as California Golden Bears football and various sports at Saint Mary’s College of California, where he attended college.