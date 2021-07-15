Dick Tidrow, former pitcher, Giants executive, dies at 74

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2009, file photo, then-San Francisco Giants scouting director Dick Tidrow watches as pitchers throw during spring training baseball in Scottsdale, Ariz. Tidrow, a former major league pitcher and longtime member of the San Francisco Giants’ front office, has died. He was 74. The Giants announced his death Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on behalf of the Tidrow family. He died unexpectedly Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former major league pitcher and longtime San Francisco Giants executive Dick Tidrow has died. The Giants announced his death Wednesday on behalf of the Tidrow family.

He died unexpectedly Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Tidrow pitched parts of 13 major league seasons for the Indians, the Yankees, Cubs, White Sox and Mets.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander had a 100-94 career record with a 3.68 ERA. Tidrow most recently served as the Giants’ senior adviser to the president of baseball operations.

He spent 28 seasons in a half-dozen roles with the Giants after joining the franchise before the 1994 season as a major league scout. Dick Tidrow was 74 years old.