(KRON) — Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Friday that it is offering to reimburse travel expenses for employees and their family members who need to travel to another state to get an abortion. The announcement is a response to the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to undo the federal right to abortion.

Dick’s will provide up to $4,000 in travel reimbursement to women who live in a state that restricts access to abortion. The benefit goes for anyone enrolled in Dick’s’ medical plan, as well as spouses, dependents and one support person.

“We at DICK’s Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which you live in,” the statement said.

Dick’s acknowledged that people may not agree with their decision. The company explained the decision by saying it wants all of its employees to have the same access to health care regardless of the state they live in.

Dick’s joined several other companies in offering this benefit. Amazon, Apple and Tesla are among the other corporations that will reimburse employees for traveling to get an abortion.