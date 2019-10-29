Did your cell phone service stop working during PG&E shutoffs? Here’s why

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A new report released Monday by the Federal Communications Commission shows the widespread impact power shutoffs had on cell phone service in the Bay Area and statewide.

According to the report, about 57 percent of all cell sites in Marin County are down — or 160 of the 280 sites that provide wireless communication service to cell phones.

The FCC said the downed cell sites don’t necessarily correlate with how many cell phone users are without service.

The agency also said wireless networks often have their own cell sites even when another site is “inoperable.”

In total, just more than 3 percent of cell sites statewide are down, the report said.

That number has risen from 2.4 percent on Sunday.

The FCC also reports that 454,722 subscribers to cable and internet were without service during the power outages — meaning your TV and home internet service.

Among other counties affected by cell outages, Calaveras, Lake, Humboldt, Napa and Sonoma counties were hit the hardest — all with cell site outages over 20 percent.

The FCC reports 118 cell sites were out in Sonoma County and 25 were out in Napa County.

Nine cell sites were also damaged in Marin County

The FCC is measuring the cell sites through its Disaster Information Reporting System in 32 California counties

To see the full report from the FCC, click here.

PG&E is moving forward with another power shutoff event on Tuesday, which will turn off power to 605,000 customers in California.