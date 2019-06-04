Dine and Dish: Virgin Hotels San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The founder of Virgin Atlantic Airlines is back in the Bay Area in a big way.

Richard Branson opened up Virgin Hotels - San Francisco. In the city that's known to party, the new Virgin Hotel is making a splash.

Opening night, complete with dazzling drag queens, Branson look-alikes and boy band's Lance Bass -- The real Branson arrived in a burning man bus.

Inside, non-stop music with dancing dj's, bartenders behind the bar and on top of it.

Virgin's Raul Leal, alongside Sir Richard Branson, talking about big plans for Virgin Hotels, Virgin cruises, maybe even a Virgin dating app, eventually.

You could say things are looking up.

The new San Francisco Virgin hotel is on Terra Firma but don't be surprised if the next Virgin Hotel is on another planet.

Of course, you're going to need to take Virgin Galactic to get there.

