Dine & Dish: Harris’ Restaurant – The San Francisco Steakhouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re a fan of the beef, you’ll no doubt want to book a classic American steakhouse.

Sharpen your steak knife for this week’s Dine and Dish as we take you to a San Francisco staple: Harris’ Steakhouse.

The historic Harris’ Steakhouse on Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco – just look in the window and you can see what you’re in store for prime dry-aged beef.

Cut back in the kitchen by the chef each night, ready to hit the grill.

“Prime mid-western corn fed beef and we’re really proud to serve it and age it in house and cut it in house.”

Chef and owner Mike Buhagiar has been here since the beginning in 1984 when it was opened by Ann Lee Harris and her husband, Jack Harris from Harris Ranch.

The menu as you’d imagine is meat intensive with all the sides – sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach salad, potatoes au gratin.

There are items like this delicious sauteed scallop dish.

“Of course, you don’t have to be a meat lover to enjoy a fine meal here at Harris’ Steakhouse but it helps.”

“I like our Harris’ dry-aged New York. It’s one of our specialties on the menu so it’s definitely my favorite.”

Harris’ is a family operation – Mike’s son books diners, who he says really like the old school clubby ambiance complete with fireplace and a portrait of Jack Harris.

You might head to the bar for live jazz and a Manhatten after dinner.

“People are now looking for an experience in restaurants and I think Harris’ provides that being kind of old school. It kind of takes you back in time but still provides good quality food. You won’t be hungry I promise you that.”

If you want to bring home a slice of the Harris’ Steakhouse experience, there’s a meat counter with any number of cuts to throw on your backyard BBQ.