SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The weekend’s almost here and the weather’s great!

If you want to hit the road but don’t want to burn a whole tank of gas to get there, you might consider taking a trip to the farm.

But it’s not what you might think, on Dine and Dish we’re going to give you a taste of an oyster farm.

It’s less than 40 miles from San Francisco, but a world away. And if the world is your oyster, what’s better than going straight to the source.

When you spot a hog shack you might be surprised to see not hogs but oysters.

This is Hog Island Oyster Farm in Marshall along the Marin coastline.

People come here for the views and a shucking good time.

A boat oyster bar serves up raw and bbq bivalves plus cheese and beverages of your choice.

Gone are the days when you could fire up the grill and cook your own. These days, it’s table service with reservations strongly recommended.

You could call it farm to table with garden grown salads. Baked bread and local cheese from Cowgirl Creamery. Ceviche made from local Pacific Halibut. But make no mistake, the fresh farmed oysters are the stars here.

Hog Island is open in San Francisco’s Ferry Building, serving up some of these same oysters from the farm.

They’ve got a hog island in Napa if you’re on a wine-tasting trip.

And the newest location for oyster aficionados is at Larkspur Landing.