Dine & Dish: Special Dishes for Father’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fatherhood is one of life’s little joys.

Mina and his wife are whipping up some special dishes and beverages for Father’s Day.

Usually Mina is back in the kitchen and like a lot of dad’s, he’s by the grill.

His wife of nearly 30 years, Diane, takes over the menu for dad’s day.

Her specialty cocktails with her own bloody Mary mix are made of garden vegetables.

To dress it up, they whip up oyster shooters with a dash of dirty Diane.

And for dads who have been at the BBQ all day long you might want to give them something refreshing — with or without alcohol.

Chef Mina’s tip for BBQing: keep it hot.

The other piece of advice: Don’t get distracted or you’ll end up burning your BBQ and having to eat out.

Either way he’ll be happy to hook you up.

Here are two Mina’s recipes for Father’s Day:

Chef Michael Mina’s Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

Ingredients

Baby Lamb Chops ( 8 bone 1.5-2#) rack of lamb

Sea salt

B. Pepper

Chermoula spice

Olive oil

Method

Split lamb chops from rack and season with salt, pepper, chermoula spice

Brush with olive oil

Grill on both sides until medium rare

Diane’s Bloody Mary Mix

Ingredients

Diane’s Tomato Juice

Tabasco, Red

Horseradish

Lemon Juice

Olive Juice

Peppercorn Trio, ground

Worcestershire sauce

Honey

Tomato – Lovage Water (340 grams of Lovage, 771 grams of tomato paste, 128 ounce of water)

Method

Bring Diane’s Tomato Juice, tomato-lovage mix, olive oil, juice, and honey up to 190 degree Fahrenheit, blending with stick mixer from 160 degree Fahrenheit all the way to 190 degree Fahrenheit.

Mix all remaining ingredients together separately.

Add remaining ingredients at 190 degree Fahrenheit and blend.

Bring back to 180 degree Fahrenheit and bottle.

