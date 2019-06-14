Dine & Dish: Special Dishes for Father’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fatherhood is one of life’s little joys.
Mina and his wife are whipping up some special dishes and beverages for Father’s Day.
Usually Mina is back in the kitchen and like a lot of dad’s, he’s by the grill.
His wife of nearly 30 years, Diane, takes over the menu for dad’s day.
Her specialty cocktails with her own bloody Mary mix are made of garden vegetables.
To dress it up, they whip up oyster shooters with a dash of dirty Diane.
And for dads who have been at the BBQ all day long you might want to give them something refreshing — with or without alcohol.
Chef Mina’s tip for BBQing: keep it hot.
The other piece of advice: Don’t get distracted or you’ll end up burning your BBQ and having to eat out.
Either way he’ll be happy to hook you up.
Here are two Mina’s recipes for Father’s Day:
Chef Michael Mina’s Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Ingredients
Baby Lamb Chops ( 8 bone 1.5-2#) rack of lamb
Sea salt
B. Pepper
Chermoula spice
Olive oil
Method
Split lamb chops from rack and season with salt, pepper, chermoula spice
Brush with olive oil
Grill on both sides until medium rare
Diane’s Bloody Mary Mix
Ingredients
Diane’s Tomato Juice
Tabasco, Red
Horseradish
Lemon Juice
Olive Juice
Peppercorn Trio, ground
Worcestershire sauce
Honey
Tomato – Lovage Water (340 grams of Lovage, 771 grams of tomato paste, 128 ounce of water)
Method
Bring Diane’s Tomato Juice, tomato-lovage mix, olive oil, juice, and honey up to 190 degree Fahrenheit, blending with stick mixer from 160 degree Fahrenheit all the way to 190 degree Fahrenheit.
Mix all remaining ingredients together separately.
Add remaining ingredients at 190 degree Fahrenheit and blend.
Bring back to 180 degree Fahrenheit and bottle.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- KEVIN DURANT’S POST-GAME 5 MESSAGE AFTER INJURY
- DRUG LORD HIRED COPS TO SHOOT DAVID ORTIZ OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR
- US TOURIST DEATH COUNT AT DOMINICAN REPUBLIC RESORTS RISES
- HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN MILLION-DOLLAR DRUG BUST
- FINAL SEAT INSTALLED AT CHASE CENTER IN SF