OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and families across the country are searching for the perfect recipes to make a tasty meal for the whole family.

Of course, the biggest stressor is the turkey. And who better to show you how to cook the bird perfectly than renowned Bay Area chef Matt Horn, famous for his West Oakland restaurants Horn BBQ and Kowbird.

Horn’s tips include bathing the bird in butter, cooking it slowly, and keeping it moist. You can watch a tutorial from Horn in KRON4’s 9:00 p.m. newscast.

Of course, the cost of turkeys is high right now, so Chef Horn is giving away free Thanksgiving meals and raw turkeys on Nov. 21. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

He also provided recipes for six of his best dishes, which you can see below.

Bread Pudding

Ingredients

5 cups heavy cream

14 large egg yolks

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

8 stale or fresh croissants, torn into 1 1⁄2-inch pieces

¼ cup melted butter

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, warm the cream until just below scalding.

In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until blended. Slowly add the warm cream to the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Whisk in the vanilla.

Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place the torn croissants inside, drizzle with the melted butter, and toss to coat and combine. Pour the base over the croissants, toss to coat, and let stand for 15 minutes.

Bake 50-55 minutes until golden and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Granny’s Potatoes

Ingredients

1 (10½-ounce, or 298 g) can of cream of chicken soup

½ cup (1 stick, or 113 g) butter

1 cup (240 g) sour cream

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 to 1½ teaspoons salt

3 cups (345 g) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup (100 g) chopped scallion, green parts only (from 2 or 3 bunches)

2 pounds (908 g) russet potatoes, cut into ½-inch (1 cm) chunks, blanched

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C).

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the chicken soup and butter. Cook for about 3 minutes until the butter melts.

Transfer the soup mixture to a 9 × 13-inch (23 × 33 cm) casserole dish and stir in the sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, 11/2 cups of Cheddar, and the scallion until well combined.

Add the potatoes and stir to coat. Sprinkle the remaining 1½ cups of Cheddar evenly over the top.

Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour until brown around the edges and the cheese is bubbly.

Classic Cornbread

Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick, or 113 g) butter, melted, plus more for the baking dish

1½ cups (210 g) cornmeal

1½ cups (180 g) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (67 g) sugar

1½ tablespoons (21 g) baking powder

1 to 1½ teaspoons salt

1½ cups (360 ml) milk

3 large eggs

¼ cup (80 g) honey

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C, or gas mark 6). Lightly coat a 9 × 13-inch (23 × 33 cm) baking dish with butter.

In a large bowl, whisk the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to blend.

In a small bowl, whisk the milk and eggs until blended. Add the milk mixture to the cornmeal mixture and stir until combined. Stir in the melted butter and honey. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

Bake for about 25 minutes until the cornbread is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Smoked Turkey Leg

Ingredients

8 cups (2 L) water

½ cup (144 g) salt

¼ cup (60 g) packed brown sugar

1½ tablespoons (4.5 g) dried thyme

1½ tablespoons (14 g) garlic powder

1½ tablespoons (11 g) onion powder

1 tablespoon (2 g) dried sage

1½ teaspoons coarse black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cloves

5 whole turkey legs

How to Make It

In a large pot, combine the water, salt, brown sugar, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, sage, pepper, and cloves and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the pot from the heat and let cool.

Place the turkey legs in a large bowl and pour the cooled brine over them; they should be completely submerged. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight, or for 5 to 6 hours.

When you are ready to cook the turkey legs, preheat the smoker to 300°F (149°C).

Place the turkey legs in the smoker and cook for 3½ to 4 hours until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 203°F (96°C) and the meat is falling off the bone. Slow smoking is key, so periodically check the legs and the smoker temperature, turning the legs occasionally.

Serve immediately

Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients

1 (9-inch, or 23 cm) unbaked pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

2 cups (400 g) mashed sweet potatoes (about 2 medium)

1 cup (240 ml) milk, at room temperature

1 cup (200 g) sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) melted butter

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon sea salt

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350ºF (177°C, or gas mark 4).

Fit the crust into a 9-inch (23 cm) pie pan.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the sweet potato, milk, sugar, melted butter, eggs, vanilla cinnamon, ginger, salt, and nutmeg until very smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula several times. Put the filling into the pie crust.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until a knife inserted into the center of the pie comes out clean.

Cool the pie on a wire rack to room temperature before serving.

Candied Yams

Ingredients

5 medium-size yams, peeled and cut into ½-inch (1 cm) slices

½ cup (1 stick, or 113 g) salted butter

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

¼ cup (60 g) packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon (15 ml) vanilla extract

How to Make It