Diocese of Oakland cancels all daily masses over coronavirus

Cathedral of Christ the Light / Diocese of Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese of Oakland is temporarily canceling all public masses effective immediately.

The Diocese said in a statement Monday that churches will remain open as a place of prayer, but proper hygiene and social distancing will be enforced per CDC guidelines.

All other events at parishes and schools will be postponed, rescheduled, or canceled until further notice, the Diocese said.

Officials added that Bishop Michael Barber has been advising priests on specific guidances including sacraments, baptisms, weddings, and funerals.

Information on online daily masses can be found here.

The Diocese of Oakland serves Alameda and Contra Costa Counties with 345 priests in 82 parishes.

Last week the Archdiocese of Los Angeles also canceled masses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

