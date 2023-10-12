SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Christian Dior store in downtown San Francisco was broken into Thursday morning, the company confirmed to KRON4. The store will be closed until Sunday.

The amount of items stolen is unknown at this time. Dior is located in Union Square at 185 Post St.

KRON4 has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This break-in comes after a summer of numerous stores closing in downtown San Francisco. This past summer, Nordstrom and Old Navy were examples of retail giants in Union Square shutting their doors for good.

Some retailers, including Nordstrom, cite public safety as a reason for their decision to leave downtown SF. Most recently, Express on Geary Street announced it is closing this month.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more. Check back for updates.