Dirt bike rider dies in Vallejo crash after leading police on pursuit

VALLEJO (BCN) – A motorcyclist died on New Year’s Day after crashing his dirt bike near Hanns Park in Vallejo, police said.

Prior to the collision, the rider had been leading American Canyon police and California Highway Patrol on a chase, police said.

At the time of the collision, no officers were actively pursuing the cyclist on the ground; only a CHP air unit was still following the bike.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, American Canyon Police attempted to pull over the motorcyclist near city limits for riding recklessly, police said. When the motorcyclist sped away, a pursuit was initiated.

Police said they followed the motorcyclist through Vallejo, as he went off the streets onto sidewalks, bike paths, and through park walking paths.

As he reached the intersection of Mini Drive and Tuolumne Street, American Canyon police called off their pursuit, police said.

A CHP air unit monitored the motorcyclist from the sky. Then, the driver lost control and crashed near Hanns Park, police said.

American Canyon ground units arrived shortly after the collision and render medical assistance to the motorcyclist, but he was non-responsive, police said.

After paramedics arrived and performed life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police chaplains were summoned to the scene as the family of the motorcyclist arrived.

The Vallejo Police Department, who was not involved in the initial pursuit, is handling the collision investigation, as the crash happened in Vallejo city limits. The identification of the motorcyclist will be handled by the Solano County Coroner’s office.