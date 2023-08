(KRON) — A large group of dirt bikers and motorcyclists took over San Francisco roads over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they have received reports of these events over the last several weekends throughout the Bay Area. Video above shows the bikers riding along the Embarcadero as well as through the Presidio Parkway Tunnel.

The bikers are often seen performing tricks while driving on the road. CHP says they have been monitoring the activity.