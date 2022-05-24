SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — TNT analyst Charles Barkley had even more criticism for San Francisco at halftime of Tuesday’s Western Conference Finals game between the Warriors and Mavericks. Barkley had been critical of the City by the Bay throughout the series.

“San Francisco, it’s a great city,” he said. “But all that dirtiness and homelessness, y’all got to clean that off the streets.”

Sorry Charles Barkley, you’re coming back to San Francisco. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) May 25, 2022

He went on to say that he wished the rain that poured down in Dallas on Tuesday had hit San Francisco instead to wash off its streets. The former NBA MVP made headlines last week for calling the city “hell.” He also taunted Warriors fans outside the Chase Center, chanting “Let’s Go Mavs.”

“We’re going to hell, I mean San Francisco” Barkley said in a rant Sunday on TNT’s postgame show after the Mavericks blew out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 123-90. “I hate San Francisco. I just don’t like it… I’ve never had fun there.”

Dallas beat the Warriors 119-109 in Game 4 of the series Tuesday night to set up a trip back to San Francisco for Game 5. While the Dubs players are disappointed that they could not finish off the Mavs in Game 4, Barkley may be even more upset.