DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A temporary disaster recovery center in Danville has been set up by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Contra Costa County for those who suffered storm damage in December and January.

Residents in Contra Costa County are now getting assistance from FEMA after initially being shut off from federal assistance.

John Tyler suffered about $120,000 in damages to his roof in Danville. Like many neighbors, he thought he would have to pay for what his insurance would not cover.

However, he recently found out those dollars may be available from FEMA. “Oh, very helpful. I can get the roof repaired. I’ve kind of lined up to get the roof repaired in March already, but there are a lot of people I think with damage because the roofers are all very busy,” said Tyler.

The disaster recovery center is located at 510 La Gonda Way in Danville. It will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 1.

“You absolutely want to make sure you have photos of any damage that might have taken place and any other information that might be of use. But really, just come with questions,” said Kristi Jourdan, Contra Costa County spokesperson.

If you do not qualify for a FEMA grant, it is possible homeowners, business owners and renters could be eligible for loans to repair and replace property from the U.S. Small Business Administration.