SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose released a statement on Friday regarding the fire department’s Pink Poodle strip club scandal. San Jose Fire Department Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. recommended discipline for those involved.

The incident took place on Oct. 5, 2022, outside of the Pink Poodle adult entertainment club located at 328 South Bascom Avenue. A video shared to social media the next day showed a woman wearing only a bikini coming out of a fire engine outside of the club.

“The actions portrayed in this video were received with disappointment and concern, as they appeared seriously misaligned with the Department’s mission and values and were highly detrimental to the confidence and trust of our community and workforce,” Sapien said.

An investigation into the video commenced on Oct. 7 and was completed in February. The investigation found that the firefighters’ actions “constituted violation of specific policies and procedures and rules and regulations.”

When asked about the video in October, then-San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “heads must roll” if the video is as bad as it looks.

“We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus,” he said.

The city employees who were being investigated have been notified of the city’s findings and appropriate action will be taken, Sapien said. He also noted that the employees will not be identified.

“In addition to addressing involved personnel directly, the Department is acting to reinforce standards of conduct across the organization beginning with all senior officers and progressively to each employee,” Sapien said.