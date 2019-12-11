Discounted pet adoptions this weekend in Contra Costa Co. as part of holiday campaign

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend this holiday season, Contra Costa Animal Services is offering $5 adoptions Friday and Saturday as part of its “Holiday Hope” campaign.

The discounted adoption fees are available Friday and Saturday at shelters in Martinez and Pinole.

The adoption event is organized with help of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Another 110 shelters in 22 states nationwide are part of the holiday adoption event.

Adoption fees are typically between $104 and $284, according to the animal shelter.

To view available pets, click here.