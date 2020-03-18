Discovery Bay Steakhouse Sports Bar and Grill burglarized; set to re-open Thursday

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif., (KRON) — One of the few remaining open restaurants in Discovery Bay was broken into early Wednesday morning. Security footage shows two individuals breaking into DB Steakhouse Sports Bar and Grill around 5 a.m.

The owner of DB Steakhouse sports bar and grill said he noticed something strange when he came into work when he noticed the back door was left open.

Despite the shelter-in-place order, Fagalde made the decision to stay open after witnessing other local markets overwhelmed with customers. He tells KRON 4 his decision to stay open was an effort to help his employees and offer take out as service to the community.

“Since the quarantine I worry about my employees,” Fagalde said.

Fagalde has owned DB Steakhouse for four years said nothing of this matter has occurred in the past.

Both individuals managed to break in through the back door and steal significant amount of items along with intentionally damaging other items forcing the restaurant to close Wednesday.

As people get accustomed to their new lives amid the shelter-in-place order in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Fagalde is growing concerned over his business.

“I am scared people are going to get more desperate,” Fagalde said.

At this time there is no suspect information.

The restaurant is expected to open back up Thursday.

