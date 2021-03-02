Discrimination in Alzheimer’s and dementia care

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The findings from two national surveys released Monday morning have revealed there is an overwhelming number of disparities between the kinds of care given to white and non-white Alzheimer’s patients.

The report, “Race, Ethnicity, and Alzheimer’s in America,” looks at the latest national statistics on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers.

Findings in the report reveal that non-white racial/ethnic populations expect and experience more barriers when accessing dementia care, have less trust in medical research and are less confident that they have access to health professionals who understand their ethnic and racial background and experiences.

The report also looks at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on people living with Alzheimer’s. According to the report, there were at least 42,000 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2020 compared to averages over the previous five years – a 16% increase. 4,643 of those deaths were in California (18.8% above average).

Edie Yau, the director of diversity and inclusion with the Northern California chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, joins KRON4 to talk about the report’s findings.

If you or someone you know needs more help on this matter, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.