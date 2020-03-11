Disembarked Grand Princess cruise ship passengers will be quarantined in San Carlos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday, with several passengers on board who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hundreds of passengers have disembarked the ship, but aren’t allowed to go home right away.

Some have been sent to military bases for a 14-day quarantine.

State and federal governments continue to identify locations to temporarily house former passengers.

Starting Wednesday, Americans will be relocated to a hotel in San Carlos, according to Cal OES. The hotel has the capacity to house up to 120 people and currently has no guests.

Those being relocated to San Carlos will not interact with the general public.

Officials say each person going to the hotel has been screened by medical professionals and because they only have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, they cannot be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

While none of the people moved to San Carlos are known to have contracted COVID-19, they will be tested and monitored by medical professionals.

“First and foremost, we want to ensure that these Americans, who have faced a great deal of adversity, are in good hands until they can return to their homes,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

The California Health and Human Services Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services are partnering with federal and local governments to ensure that proper protocols are in place to protect the health of the disembarked passengers and the public health of California, San Carlos, and the surrounding communities.

The state is also working closely with local agencies, including San Mateo County and the City of San Carlos to communicate with the public and provide information as it becomes available.

