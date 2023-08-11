SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s a new theme land coming to Disney’s California Adventure Park this month that’s been envisioned as a futuristic mashup of San Francisco and Tokyo. “San Fransokyo Square,” which opens on Aug. 31 is inspired by the 2014 Disney Animation Studios feature, “Big Hero 6.”

The film is set in the fictional futuristic city of San Fransokyo and is about a robotics prodigy and his friend, an inflatable “healthcare robot” named Baymax. The theme land is described as a “vibrant, diverse locale full of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses — home to Big Hero 6!”

“This bustling seaside plaza will continue its transformation as the San Fransokyo Public Works Department brings this area to life,” the San Fransokyo section of the Disneyland website says.

Baymax, “the huggable healthcare robot” will be one of the characters that populates the area, along with “boy genius Hiro Hamada,” the main character in “Big Hero 6.”

San Fransokyo will feature diverse dining options, including:

Aunt Cass Cafe’ , which serves soups in Boudin sourdough bread bowl soups and Japanese-inspired dishes.

, which serves soups in Boudin sourdough bread bowl soups and Japanese-inspired dishes. Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria , a festive beer garden that serves Karl Strauss beverages

, a festive beer garden that serves Karl Strauss beverages Rita’s Turbine Blender , which serves frosty margaritas and frozen nonalcoholic drinks

, which serves frosty margaritas and frozen nonalcoholic drinks Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop

Lucky Fortune Cookery , which serves Asian-style meals to go

, which serves Asian-style meals to go Cappuccino Cart, which serves espresso drinks and snacks

San Fransokyo will also feature shops like the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, Collectible Medallions and the Pan Pacific Pin Traders.

Experiences at the theme land include a behind-the-scenes Boudin Bakery tour.

According to a report in Axios, San Fransokyo is heavily based on SF’s Japantown and will occupy the space that previously served as the Pacific Wharf food court.