OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police officers exchanged a moment of solace over their emergency dispatch police radios when a suspected killer was apprehended and taken into custody.

The man who gunned down Oakland Police Department Officer Tuan Le was found and taken into custody just after midnight on January 2, according to 911 dispatch audio.

An OPD officer can be heard announcing over dispatch audio to his fellow on-duty officers, “I just want to advise everybody, that the killer of Officer Tuan Le is in custody. Please take care of … each one of you.”

The police scanner traffic continues, “To all the officers working since that night … and the dispatchers, thank you.”

Le was killed in the line of duty on December 29 while he was attempting to stop a group of burglars running out of a business near Jack London Square, interim police chief Darren Allison said. One person in the group opened fire on Le and a second undercover officer, Allison said.

Le died hours later in a hospital from gunshot wounds.

All suspects at the scene evaded arrest. OPD’s officers ended 2023 and embarked on 2024 mourning their fallen officer. They worked around-the-clock to identify every person who fled from the burglary and homicide scene.

Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

Police made “several arrests” in connection to the case, according to OPD spokesperson Paul Chambers. “Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to the Le family,” he stated.

Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said one “key suspect” was found and apprehended in Livermore, 35 miles east of Oakland. Law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area, including Vallejo, Livermore, and San Francisco police departments, have been helping OPD with its around-the-clock investigation.

Investigators have not officially released the name of Le’s accused killer. Santa Rita Jail inmate records show a 27-year-old man was arrested in Livermore around the same time that the 911 dispatch audio was recorded.

The murder suspect was booked into jail on charges including first-degree murder, burglary, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The man is being held in custody without bail.