Distance learning plan approved by Brentwood Union School District board members to begin July 28

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – One East Bay school district has voted to start the upcoming school year with full distance learning meaning no on campus classes.

Brentwood Union School District starts back up three weeks from Tuesday and students will be taught online.

There are a lot of questions that will have to be answered over the next few weeks before school starts, but one thing is for sure, the school board wants to make sure no student or staff member gets sick when school starts back up at the end of the month.

There are 9,500 students in the Brentwood Union School District and more than one-thousand staff members.

All of whom will begin school in just three weeks but not on any of the eleven campuses.

Instead, they will be learning from a distance as they did during their final semester when the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I urge the board to table this decision,” says a community member.

A handful of community members spoke during public comment at Monday night’s virtual school board meeting.

“Wait until September to open schools,” the community member said.

One discussion was having some students go to class in the morning and others go in the afternoon, meaning multiple cleanings of the campus every day.

“Is there anybody that believes that can actually be accomplished?” another said.

After an hour of public comment and an hour of discussion between board members, a unanimous vote was made for distance learning beginning July 28.

Brentwood Union School District board members vote unanimously to start the school year as scheduled on July 28 but with a full distance learning model. I am sure many parents and staff will have questions in the coming days much more information will come soon.. — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) July 7, 2020

A decision many board members said was the hardest they’ve ever had to make but many said the safety of students and staff is priority.

The latest numbers out of Contra Costa County show a rise in daily cases and hospitalizations making board members uncomfortable with sending students back to school.

“If we are constantly making sure they are six feet apart with masks on and hands sanitized, it could possibly create an environment that induces even more anxiety as we try to adhere to these rules daily,” a board member said.

So school starts back up in this district three weeks from tomorrow.

They do have another school board meeting in two weeks with a much more detailed plan of what to come.

Latest Stories: