Distillery creates limited vodka from wildfire smoke-tinged Napa grapes

Burned grapes hang on a damaged vine at a vineyard as the Glass fire continues to burn in Calistoga, California on October 1, 2020. – The Silverado Trail has long been a place of dreams for Napa Valley wine lovers as it winds gently through vineyards and on to Calistoga. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A distillery in the East Bay is using wildfire smoke to sell a unique, one-of-a-kind vodka with sales benefitting the California Fire Foundation.

Hangar 1 Distillery, based in Alameda, said its Hangar 1 Smoke Point Vodka is the first vodka made from smoke-tinged grapes, which were harvested from Napa after the Glass Fire of 2020.

They’re California Malbec and Merlot grapes, producing a vodka with subtle notes of fruit, licorice and allspice, according to Hangar 1.

Visitors can try the exclusive spirit by booking a tasting for $20. It includes one 1.5 ounce Smoke Point ‘mini-martini’. Masks are required inside the tasting room.