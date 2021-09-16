Distillery creates limited vodka from wildfire smoke-tinged Napa grapes

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A distillery in the East Bay is using wildfire smoke to sell a unique, one-of-a-kind vodka with sales benefitting the California Fire Foundation.
Hangar 1 Distillery, based in Alameda, said its Hangar 1 Smoke Point Vodka is the first vodka made from smoke-tinged grapes, which were harvested from Napa after the Glass Fire of 2020.
They’re California Malbec and Merlot grapes, producing a vodka with subtle notes of fruit, licorice and allspice, according to Hangar 1.
Visitors can try the exclusive spirit by booking a tasting for $20. It includes one 1.5 ounce Smoke Point ‘mini-martini’. Masks are required inside the tasting room.